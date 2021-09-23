RIFF to kick-off Fiddlin’ Fest with “Sweet Dreams Do Come True” film and concert
Rome invited to attend a screening of the musical memoir depicting the life of Nashville songwriter Verlon Thompson, followed by an intimate concert & Q&AROME, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) will kick off this year’s Fiddlin’ Fest with an exclusive screening of “Sweet Dreams Do Come True” sponsored by Latina-owned, state of the art production studio, PAM Studios Rome at the Rome City Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. The award-winning performance film and biographical documentary depicts musically gifted Verlon Thompson’s lifelong commitment to song, celebrating a tremendous life well-lived. An intimate concert with the troubadour himself as well as an exclusive Q&A with Thompson and documentary director Brent Simonds will follow the showing.
Simonds’ musical documentary stemmed from a passion project and boasts 93-minutes of the sounds of Folk and Americana music, exclusive footage of Thompson’s extraordinary life as well as beloved behind-the-scenes moments with family, friends and musical peers including Guy Clark, Sam Bush and more.
Verlon Thompson has 30 years of professional songwriting experience under his belt. As a solo performer and as the trusted sidekick of Texas icon Guy Clark, Verlon has viewed the world from stages far and wide, from Barcelona to Binger (his hometown in Oklahoma). Many of Thompson’s compositions have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Rodgers, Randy Travis, Trisha Yearwood and more!
WHAT:
Sweet Dreams Do Come True film and concert sponsored by PAM Studios Rome
RIFF to kick off Fiddlin’ Fest with a screening of “Sweet Dreams Do Come True”, complete with an intimate concert by musician turned poet and storyteller, Verlon Thompson.
WHEN:
Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
WHERE:
Rome City Auditorium
601 Broad St.
Rome, GA 30161
HOW:
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/RIFFVerlon.
The event and all other RIFF events are included and fully accessible to those holding 2021 Patron Passes, passes are available for purchase at riffga.com
Connect with RIFF on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information, visit riffga.com.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com