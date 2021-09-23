Provivi® Joins the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit as Gold Partner
Co-Founder and CEO Pedro Coelho will speak at the session discussing AgTech Scale-Ups
A true innovation in any industry is accomplished with passion and determination, and the outcome heightens exponentially when the technology benefits the betterment of humanity.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provivi® Inc ("Provivi"), an emerging crop protection company using pheromones to protect crops from major damaging insects, will participate in the hybrid World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit as a Gold Partner, taking place virtually and in London on September 28-29, 2021. Provivi Co-Founder and CEO Pedro Coelho will be a guest speaker on the panel discussion, "Scaling Up: From AgTech Innovator to AgTech Unicorn." He will also be available for one-on-one sessions at the event.
The World Agri-Tech Summit is currently in its ninth year and dedicates itself to connecting global innovators and investors across all agriculture and food production platforms. The Summit will feature live streams of interactive fireside chats, panel discussions, and unscripted roundtable debates. For more information about the event, please visit www.worldagritechinnovation.com.
"I am excited to share Provivi's journey in the AgTech sector, as well as my knowledge on how pheromone-based solutions are rapidly emerging as a key area of future agriculture," said Pedro Coelho. "True innovation in any industry is accomplished with passion and determination, and the outcome heightens exponentially when the technology benefits the betterment of humanity. We are confident Provivi's approach to insect control and crop protection establishes a new paradigm in agriculture, which will help influence global farming practices."
Event: World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit 2021
Location: London, U.K., and Virtual
Date: Wednesday, September 29
Discussion Time: 6:25 p.m. BST | 10:25 a.m. PST
Discussion Title: Scaling Up: From AgTech Innovator to AgTech Unicorn
Speaker: Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder, and CEO of Provivi, Inc
About Provivi
We are a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com.
About The World Agri-Tech Summit
The World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit's ninth global forum will bring together corporates, innovators, and investors from across the agriculture and food production supply chain to uncover solutions and business models that will enable the transition to a low carbon economy.
Bridging the digital with the physical, the summit will feature live-streamed interactive fireside chats, high-level panel discussions, and unscripted roundtable debates, with a live studio in London for speakers and guests who are able to join in person. We are also ramping up our start-up arena and business hours drop-in session to create an interactive and effective networking platform that will enable new ideas and business connections to thrive.
