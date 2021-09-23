Abacus Solutions Group Headquarters in Woodland Park, Colorado
Service-Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business Calls Mountain Town Home
We enjoy working in the small mountain town of Woodland Park. We are pleased to be a part of and to contribute to the business environment here.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abacus Solutions Group, LLC of Woodland Park, Colorado is a service-disabled, veteran owned small business technology services/solutions partner of federal and commercial customers founded in 2005 by Chris Koehn and Shane Pluver.
— Scott Albertson, Captain USN (Ret) and President of Abacus Solutions Group.
Abacus established its headquarters in Woodland Park in 2009 and provides extensive information technology support services across the IT stack with a focus on A&AS (Advisory and Assistance Services), Information Assurance and Network Operations.
Abacus supports the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of the Interior (DOI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) missions at over 50 locations throughout the continental United States and world-wide fly away teams with diverse enterprise-wide Information Technology program management and support services.
“Our capabilities have been proven and enhanced through our performance as integral partners performing the full array of IT support services to our federal partners,” said Scott Albertson, Captain USN (Ret) and President of Abacus Solutions Group.
Abacus is mission focused and ensures consistent superior enterprise-wide IT architecture, information assurance, technical integration, system administration, database development, web-development and maintenance. The company also works with applications and future engineering, design and security, program management office support, network engineering, architecture, cyber security, cloud computing, system administration, enterprise strategy and application development and optimization and technical services to their federal clients on a global scale.
“We enjoy working in the small mountain town of Woodland Park,” said Albertson. “We are pleased to be a part of and to contribute to the business environment here.”
About ASG
ASG, an ISO 9000-2015 certified Service-Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business, is an industry leader in providing network support and technology services/solutions to our federal and commercial customers at over 50 Locations CONUS wide. Our capabilities have been proven and enhanced through our performance as an integral partner performing the full array of IT support services.
For more information, visit asggov.com.
Michael Perini
Abacus Solutions Group
+1 719-651-5943
email us here