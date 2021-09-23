Video Software Company axle.ai Featured In Business Insider Article

axle ai Cofounders Sam Bogoch and Patrice Gouttebel Editorial user at Pie Town with axle ai Axle AI - making media smarter

Successful axle.ai Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Republic.co Passes $250,000 Raised With 4 Days Remaining

We're really excited to be able to bring our vision to the public: For years, creative teams have expressed the need ways to remotely search and manage content. Today axle ai is making media smarter.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video management software vendor axle.ai was just covered in the prominent Business Insider website https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/axle-ai-the-search-engine-for-internal-media-files-is-equity-crowdfunding-to-make-video-editing-simpler-1030818742, in an article describing axle’s startup journey and Republic.co equity crowdfunding round which ends midnight Pacific Time on Monday, Sept. 27th. Axle’s previous equity crowdfunding round, in 2020, was oversubscribed, and the current round is rapidly approaching a similar outcome – over $250,000 (10x the original goal of $25,000) out of a possible $428,000 in this round is already committed. A 3-minute pitch video featuring the axle.ai management team can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/axlein3mins, and the Republic campaign page is at https://republic.co/axle-ai.



The equity crowdfunding campaign highlights axle.ai 2021, the company’s browser-based remote media search software. The software includes a browser front end allowing multiple users to tag, catalog and search their media files, as well as a range of AI-driven options for automatically cataloging and discovering specific visual and audio attributes within those files. For instance, audio tracks can be automatically transcribed, with the resulting transcript immediately searchable in the timeline; likewise, axle.ai provides face recognition with integrated training for new faces over time. The modular nature of the system supports additional plug-ins for object and logo recognition, and identification of sports highlights. The software can be used to create distributed team workflows for storage pools that would otherwise be siloed and hard to search. To date, axle.ai has more than 700 customers worldwide, including high-profile names such as the NY Yankees, Madison Square Garden, the LA Clippers, PWC, Elevation Church, Paramount and Warner Bros. A recent profile of an axle customer, reality TV production house Pie Town (producers of HGTV’s House Hunting and Flip or Flop shows), can be viewed at youtu.be/H1xkcQ0YJO8.

One key for axle.ai in the last two years has been its software’s ability to enable remote work by video production teams. Often, video collaboration has relied on manual transfer of files between sites, often using portable hard drives and Fedex. Having a browser-based solution gives media teams much more flexibility in managing and staffing their projects to a quick outcome, and the ability to use AI-driven engines to search and reuse the content makes it much more valuable and relevant for modern marketing purposes, especially via social media.

Given the vast amounts of video – often many terabytes – that can be accumulated by a video team in even a single shoot, this system allows rapid search and management of those files over time. The software also includes a range of plug-in panels for Adobe’s Creative Cloud application suite software, which allow creative team members on any Mac or Windows laptop to directly search, access, and download media files wherever they are located. In addition, the company offers a no-code workflow automation tool, Connectr, as well as a freemium speech transcription tool, Ascribe. These are complementary to its core media management software and together provide a complete solution for axle.ai’s customers.

• This month, axle.ai announced that it had completed acquisition of Noscos, an AI/ML startup focusing on face recognition and logo recognition applications. This further enhances axle.ai’s technology stack while bringing new management strength to its engineering team in Eastern Europe.

• Another major announcement by the company was securing its largest deal ever – a $365,000 deployment at a major Asia-Pacific region broadcaster. Combined with other significant new customers as well as the new partnership with Seagate, this puts the company on track for a record year, with sales roughly double its 2020 tally.

• A recent strategic partnership with storage vendor Seagate is driving a new level of opportunity for axle.ai, as joint sales efforts target large brands and media organizations with significant storage needs. The two companies have concluded their first joint sale, with womens’ media network Togethxr, which includes Seagate’s Lyve Cloud and LaCie products, as well as axle.ai 2021.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle.ai, said “For years, creative teams have expressed the need for a simplified and cost-efficient way to remotely search and manage their content. Legacy solutions for broadcasters have been expensive and complex, but our mission is to state-of-the-art AI and MAM (media asset management) capabilities to the widest possible range of creative teams. Our second successful Republic equity crowdfunding raise is helping us achieve these goals.”

Axle.ai (http://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle.ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 700 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle.ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai and https://republic.co/axle-ai.

There is a worldwide explosion of video content. The market intelligence firm IDC has estimated that the sum of data generated globally by 2025 is set to accelerate exponentially to 175 zettabytes. A growing, double-digit percentage of this storage is used to house media files. Meanwhile, approximately 400,000 video teams worldwide are responsible for capturing, editing, and managing this content, but much of it becomes difficult to leverage soon after capture; in a report commissioned by axle.ai’s partner Seagate, IDC estimates that more than two-thirds of data stored is not readily searchable or available for access after initial use.

