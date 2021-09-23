- Department of Workforce Services names new director of Workforce Research and Analysis

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 22, 2021) - The Utah Department of Workforce Services has selected Jeremias Solari as the director of the Workforce Research and Analysis Division. Solari has been with the department since 2016, serving for the last two years as the division’s assistant director with direct oversight of the Labor Market Information group, the department’s economists and the Utah Data Research Center.

The Workforce Research and Analysis Division consists of economists, researchers and analysts who gather data and provide analysis to support Utah’s economic engine; helping ensure quality, data-driven and efficient work and decisions.

“Jeremias has been a valuable member of the Workforce Research and Analysis Division, providing reliable and insightful data analysis, as well as solid leadership,” said Casey Cameron, executive director of the Department of Workforce Services. “I look forward to Jeremias joining our senior leadership team.”

In the Workforce Research and Analysis Division, Solari previously served as the manager of the Utah Data Research Center and as a research economist. Prior to joining Workforce Services, Solari worked as a business and reporting analyst at Discover Financial Services.

“Data is an exceedingly critical asset to organizations,” said Solari. “The excellent analysts, economists and researchers who compose the Workforce Research and Analysis Division make the creation of this data possible. I am very proud to be part of the division and to be able to lead such a phenomenal team in this responsibility.”

Solari earned a Master of Science in economics and bachelor’s degrees in economics and psychology from the University of Utah. He will assume his new role immediately, filling the vacancy left by Collin Peterson, who recently joined the Department of Technology Services.

