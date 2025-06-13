- Grand County received $1.4 million for a firefighting vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (June 13, 2025) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $1.4 million low-interest loan for Grand County to purchase a specialized aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle for Canyonlands Regional Airport in Moab.

“Reliable emergency response equipment is essential in supporting the region’s growing tourism economy and ensuring public safety,” said Board Chair Curtis Wells. “This investment helps Grand County stay prepared as visitation to southeastern Utah continues to increase.”

The board approved the loan at the June 5 CIB meeting.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns and counties using funds generated from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the CIB help improve infrastructure and create safer, more livable communities in rural Utah.

The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

