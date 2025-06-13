- Brooklyn Special Service District received $4.4 million for water system upgrades

SALT LAKE CITY (June 13, 2025) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $4.4 million grant for the Brooklyn Special Service District to fund major upgrades to its culinary water system during its June 5 meeting.

“This investment will ensure that the community has a reliable and modern water system that meets current and future needs,” said Board Chair Curtis Wells. “It’s about keeping rural Utah running with safe, dependable infrastructure.”

The board also approved:

A $111,000 grant for the town of Scipio to support a new SCADA system for culinary water improvements.

A $995,000 grant for Spring City to construct a new multipurpose building that will expand the Spring City Fire Department.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns and counties using funds generated from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the CIB help improve infrastructure and create safer, more livable communities in rural Utah.

The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

