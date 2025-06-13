- Utah celebrates 21st annual World Refugee Day

SALT LAKE CITY (June 20, 2025) — The 21st annual Utah Refugee Day celebration is being held on Friday, June 2, at Big Cottonwood Regional Park (4300 S. 1300 E., Millcreek). The community can enjoy free activities, music and entertainment, along with a global market and cuisine from around the world.

“This celebration is an excellent opportunity to forge connections within Utah’s community,” said Mario Kljajo, director of the Refugee Services Office. “World Refugee Day is a time to celebrate our diverse backgrounds and cultures, and also find common ground and connection.”

The festivities run from 4 to 11 p.m. with food, music and family and kids activities, sports tournaments, and a global market with refugee-created products. There will also be a free health fair and a petting zoo featuring refugee-raised goats. At dusk, the movie “Moana 2” will play for families to enjoy.

A variety of refugee-run food businesses and food trucks will share their global cuisine.

World Refugee Day is presented in partnership with VentureOut, the City of Millcreek, refugee, community and business organizations. Read more information at refugee.utah.gov or facebook.com/UTRefugeeServices

