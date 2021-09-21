Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,667 in the last 365 days.

California Ethics Panel Tells Judges To Be Careful Using CMS

(Subscription required) Searching through a CMS is often necessary for judges, but the California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions weighed in on whether such a search could put a judge at risk of violating the California Code of Judicial Ethics. The panel said there are instances in which a CMS search might generate some facts about a case that could make a judge appear biased.

You just read:

California Ethics Panel Tells Judges To Be Careful Using CMS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.