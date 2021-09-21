California Ethics Panel Tells Judges To Be Careful Using CMS

(Subscription required) Searching through a CMS is often necessary for judges, but the California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions weighed in on whether such a search could put a judge at risk of violating the California Code of Judicial Ethics. The panel said there are instances in which a CMS search might generate some facts about a case that could make a judge appear biased.
