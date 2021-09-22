Submit Release
Judges told how not to see what they shouldn’t

(Subscription required) To avoid ethical quandaries, a state Supreme Court advisory committee released guidance Tuesday to judges who routinely search case files as part of their jobs. The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions adopted a final opinion instructing judges not to seek out information about parties, attorneys and facts related to a case.

