State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-23

For immediate release: September 22, 2021 (21-207)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency's website. Click on "Look up a health care provider license" in the "How Do I?" section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Cowlitz County

In August 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Franklin Josue Bobadilla (NC60598687). Bobadilla provided care to a patient and then later discussed going to a nude beach with the patient, discussed the patient’s genitalia and then proceeded to touch the patient’s genitalia.

Grays Harbor

In June 2021 the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the license of pharmacist Douglas L. Morrill (PH00010338). Morrill didn’t check or verify the drug utilization review (DUR) on patient prescriptions. A pharmacist investigator allegedly observed that Morrill was unable to use the pharmacy software system to verify the DUR on patient prescriptions.

Island County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Meri A. Basoco (LP00054157). Basoco did not comply with a final order by failing to complete the required continuing education.

King County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Rolando D. Tantoco (LP00043001). Tantoco didn’t arrange for immediate medical attention for a patient at the adult family home where he worked and where the patient had sustained a rib fracture and possibly pneumothorax, requiring hospitalization. The Department of Social and Health Services issued a final finding on Tantoco for neglect of a vulnerable adult, and he is prohibited from being employed in the care of vulnerable adults.

Kitsap County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Kathi Lynn Doty (RN00127454). Doty is unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety.

Lewis County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Brian Lee Gulmire (LP60712811) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his license. Gulmire pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for assaulting his wife on more than one occasion. Gulmire allegedly grabbed his wife’s head and pounded it into a cement floor, punched her, and choked her, causing injury.

Snohomish County

In August 2021 the Pharmacy Commission indefinitely suspended the license of pharmacy technician Chelsea Erin Martinez (VA60429952). Martinez didn’t submit proof showing completion of the required 10 hours of continuing education during her renewal year.

Out of State

Ohio: In August 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreed order and accepted the license surrenders of advanced registered nurse practitioner and registered nurse Alhagie Ebrihm Jobarteh (AP60915000-NP, RN60914890). Jobarteh agrees not to resume the practice of nursing in Washington state, including any temporary, emergency, or volunteer practice. The Ohio Board of Nursing had suspended Jobarteh’s nursing credentials and placed them on probation. This decision was based on allegations that Jobarteh administered sterile water to a hospital patient with stage IV breast cancer via a makeshift tubing system through the patient’s IV without first getting a physician’s order. Jobarteh also failed to document his actions.