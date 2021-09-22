TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, September 22-28, 2021

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 254 LM 14.45 to LM 14.61 Emergency repair for drain gate. Thurs 9/23 9AM-3PM Single WB lane #2 on Bell Rd. needs emergency repair to drain grate.

CHEATHAM COUNTY

SR 455 from MM 0.87 - 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29 there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

I-24 MM 53.0-80 The construction of ITS and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 From 8PM-5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will remain open at all times. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53-60. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving. Thurs 9/23 and Sun 9/26 thru Wed 9/29 8PM to 5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 51.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 (incl weekends) from 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for degrassing and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 216.00 - 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 (incl weekends) 8PM-5AM. There will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling, paving and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 219.5-219.7. The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29 (excluding weekends) 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin-lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 81.60. Misc. Safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Ave (LM 7.29). Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 28 to MM 30 ITS Maintenance Thurs 9/23 and Fri 9/24 8AM-2PM. There will be a shoulder closure to repair fiber on I-840 East. MM 29.4 before Lewisburg Pike in Franklin.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Friday 9/24 @ 8PM CONTINUOUSLY until Monday 9/27 @ 5AM. There will be a single lane closures westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 LM 20.0-20.32 Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave. Thurs 9/23 and Mon 9/27 thru Weds 9/29 8PM-5AM. There will be a single lane closure westbound on Murfreesboro Road from Fesslers Lane to Foster Avenue for saw cutting concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 6 LM 11 to LM 12 ITS Maintenance. Thurs 9/23 8PM-2AM. There will be a right outside lane closure and shoulder closure on SR 6 (US 31) Ellington Pkwy N/O Spring St. LM 11.2 to replace CCTV 34.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 0.00 - 4.24. The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29 (excluding Sunday) 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Rd between Swiss Ave and the Williamson County line for pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 0.00 - 0.20. SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior. Thurs 9/23 through Wed 9/29 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle and Courtney Avenue for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 LM 14 to LM 15 ITS Maintenance. Thurs 9/23 8PM-2AM. There will be a right outside lane closure on SR 155 Briley Parkway W/O Gallatin Pk (LM 14.8) to replace CCTV 145.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 24-LM 26. Repair of bridge located on SR 155 over Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend). Fri 9/24 thru Mon 9/27, 7PM to 5AM. There will be a lane closure for bridge repair work.

LOOK AHEAD: Fri 10/1 thru Mon 10/4, 7PM to 5AM, there will be a lane closure for bridge repair work.

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 168 to MM 177.0 The resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from east of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29 7PM-6AM (excluding Saturday). There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both directions.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

I-40 MM 140 to MM 141. The repair of bridges over the Buffalo River. Thurs 9/23 8AM-3PM, There will be daytime lane closure to place temporary markings for traffic shift on the EB bridge of I-40 over the Buffalo River. Thurs 9/23 thru Fri 10/8. 24/7. Temporary traffic shift on I-40 over the Buffalo River Brige in both directions to perform bridge work underneath.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 9.19-9.41 SR 76 from LM 14.1-14.20. Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3PM. Median grading operations and overlay/restripe operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 13 from LM 17.00 - 19.00. Consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 7AM-5PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR13 and SR149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/2020. Width reduced to 22' for entire project. Flagging for lane closures may occur on Dean Road at intersection with SR 13 for drainage installation.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

I-65 MM 108 TO MM 119 Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29. 8PM-5AM. Milling and paving operations. North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 MM 59 to MM 61 The repair of bridges on I-840 over East Fork of the Stones River including approach slab replacement. Sun 9/26 thru Mon 9/27. 6AM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 LM 5 to LM 9. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5) to east of I-840 (LM 9), Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29. 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 17.00 - 25.00. The resurfacing of I-840 from Leipers Creek Road, LM 24.48 to Thompson Stations Road, LM 18.20 in Williamson County with bridge deck and expansion joint repair. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 6AM-6PM. Alternating EB and WB lane closures to perform milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 225.5-MM 226.5. Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29 8PM to 5AM. I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 232-MM 236. The grading, drainage and construction of an i-beam bridge, retaining walls and paving on I-40 from east of SR 109 to east of I-840. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29 8PM to 5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for installation of final pavement markings.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 15.77-LM 21.56 Resurfacing on US 70. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29. 8AM-2:45PM. SR 24 near SR 264 to Putnam County line will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 6.00 - 7.00. Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 near SR 80 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 18.60 - 18.80. Gateway Drive extension Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3:30PM. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 41 from LM 5.00 - 14.50. Resurfacing on US-31. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 8AM-4:30PM. SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 5.8-6.5. LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave./Hattan Track Road Extension. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3PM M-F, 6PM-6AM Saturday and Sunday. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and old state highway 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 15.93 - 18.53. Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3PM. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following roads: Ashby, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Road, and Mt View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 14.72 - 20.62. Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Road (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pike) (LM 20.62). Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3PM. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 246 LM 12.97-13.76 Resurfacing on SR 246 from near Forrest St. to US 431. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29. 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure for concrete ramp retrofit and milling operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106). Wed 9/22 thru Fri 9/24. There will be alternating lane closures on De Rio Pike NB and SB for paving. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 7.56 - 15.04. The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR24) to South of the Cumberland River. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 9AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 171 from LM 4.57 – LM 5.29 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 8PM to 5AM. SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

US 70 from LM 14.50. Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 9/23 thru Weds 9/29 8AM-3:30PM. US-70 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

MAINTENANCE

BEDFORD COUNTY

SR 16 LM 18.6 to LM 21.6. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-06). Wed 9/29 thru Thurs 9/30. 9AM-3PM. EB right lane. Mobile closure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 MM 90 Milling and paving, Thurs 9/23 7PM to 5AM. Both NB lanes and shoulder of exit ramp 90B to Briley Parkway East from I-65 North will be closed for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 from LM 13.4-13.7. Roadway repair/patching. Wed 9/22 9PM to 3AM. Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of Harding Pike from Vine Ct. to Woodlawn Dr. for roadway repair and patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 from LM 24.60-24.90. Roadway patching on Wed 9/22 from 9AM-3PM. Alternating lane closures in both directions of Murfreesboro Pike (SR 1) at Donelson Pike intersection for roadway patching. *Please also allow weekend work*.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 4.12-4.39. Roadway repair/patching. Wed 9/22 from 9AM-3PM. Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on Franklin Pike from Morriswood Dr. to S. Meade Pkwy for roadway patching and repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 6 LM 11.4 to LM 14.9. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-05). Tues 9/28 thru Wed 9/29. 9AM-3PM. NB left lane. Mobile closure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 LM 0 to LM 3.4. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-04). Mon 9/27 thru Tues 9/28. 9AM-3PM. NB right lane. Mobile closure.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 7.2-12.5. Installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction outlined in permit-We Go Public Transport. Wed 9/22 9AM to 3PM and 8PM to 5AM. Single right lane plus shoulder closure in both directions from Welch Rd to LaFayette St for the installation of curbs, ramps and other pedestrian-related construction as outlined in the permit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 4.90-5.10. Installation of storm water pipe and structures. Thurs 9/23 from 9AM-2PM. Single alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 EB from west to east from River Rd to Davidson Dr for installation of storm water pipe and structures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 8.60-10.30. Roadway patching. Thurs 9/23 from 9AM-3PM. Alternating lane closures in both directions of Charlotte Pike from 51st Ave. to 28th Ave. for roadway patching. *Please allow for weekend work*

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 16.50-17.50. Right of Way Maintenance for NES Power Thurs 9/23 from 8AM-4:30PM. Single far-right SB lane and shoulder closure on Lebanon Pike from Mill Creek Meadows Dr. to Clovernook Dr. for ROW maintenance for NES Power.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 100 from LM 11.10 - 11.70. Excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation. Wed 9/22 9AM-3PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure from Hwy 70S to Taggart Ave for excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 2.94-3.61. Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Wed 9/22 9AM-3PM. Single, EB lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 5.11 - 5.34. Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Wed 9/22 9AM-3PM. Alternating north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 15.80 – 16.20. Milling and paving Wed 9/22 8PM-5AM. Single EB lane #2, shoulder and the 16A ramp to I-65 North will be closed on Briley Parkway from Dickerson Pike to Ellington Parkway for milling and paving. From I-65 South to Briley Pkwy exit 90B will have to yield onto Briley Pkwy to lane #1.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 18.00-19.00. Milling and paving. Thurs 9/23 from 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 LM 3.47-3.62 Road widening. Thurs 9/23. 9AM-3PM. Single SB lane and shoulder closure on SR 171 for road widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 251 from LM 10.32 - 10.34. ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation. Thurs 9/23 6:30AM-5:30PM. Outside NB lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 at Summit Oaks Dr for ROW excavation, utility extension and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 431 from LM 8.45-8.55. Make a top on a water main. Thurs 9/23 from 9PM-5AM. Single SB lane and shoulder closure on Broadway between 18th Ave. South and 19th Ave. South for work on water main.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 431 from LM 8.47-8.56. Install sanitary sewer on Broadway. Thurs 9/23 from 9PM-5AM. Northbound lane closure on Broadway from 18th Ave S to 19th Ave S to install a sanitary sewer line.

MARSHALL COUNTY

SR 99 LM 0 to LM 7.3. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-07). Wed 9/29 thru Thurs 9/30. 9AM-3PM. EB lane mobile closure.

MAURY COUNTY

SR 6 LM 27.92 to LM 33.3. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-10). Tues 9/28 thru Wed 9/29. 9AM-3PM. NB right lane mobile closure.

MAURY COUNTY

SR 106 LM 1 to LM 5.6. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-08). Wed 9/29 thru Thurs 9/30. 9AM-3PM. EB lane mobile closure.

MAURY COUNTY

SR 99 LM 28 to LM 29. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-10). Tues 9/28 thru Wed 9/29. 9AM-3PM. NB right lane mobile closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 48 LM 5.2 to LM 6.9. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-03). Mon 9/27 thru Tues 9/28. 9AM-3PM. NB right lane mobile closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 112 LM 13.88 to LM 15.03. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-02). Mon 9/27 thru Tues 9/28. 9AM-3PM. EB right lane mobile closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 236 LM 0 to LM 6.83. Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing at 0.1 mile intervals (R3-01). Mon 9/27 thru Tues 9/28. 9AM-3PM. EB right lane mobile closure.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 25 LM 14.75-15.25. Install in road flashing lights. Mon 9/20 thru Mon 10/7. 7:30AM-3:30PM. Install in-road flashing lights at pedestrian crosswalks. Two crosswalks on East Main St., located in front of the library at 123 E. Main St. that will be worked on. One crosswalk in front of City Hall at 132 W. Main St. that will be worked on. The two in front of the library will require detours at N. Water and Boyers. The one in front of city hall will require detours at Locust and N. Water. Road closures only required while actively working on the crosswalks.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 at LM 2.5 Installing turn lane. Thurs 9/9 thru Thurs 10/7. 9AM-3PM. The left lane will be closed for the work and this will not be a continuous closure.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 at LM 8 to LM 10. Milling and paving. Wed 9/29. 8PM to 3AM. The NB slow lane will be closured for milling and paving.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 70 Installing turn lane. Thurs 9/16 thru Thurs 9/30. 9AM-3PM. Charles Deweese is requesting the WB lane be closed for the installation. The work will take place from Geers Ct to west of Waters Hill Circle. Permit # 4-2008.

WIDTH RESTRICTION

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 EB/WB MM 38 to MM 39. The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29. Traffic will be shifted across the bridge in both directions for parapet repairs. A minimum 2’ shoulder will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width, including shoulders from 42’ to 28’.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 LM 24 to LM 26. Repair of bridge located on SR 155 from near over Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend). Fri 9/24 thru Mon 11/29, 7PM to 5AM. SR 155 lane width will be one 11’ lane with 2’ shoulders on both sides.

HUMPHEYS COUNTY

SR 1 LM 5.9 to LM 6. Repair of bridges located on US 70 over Trace Creek. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29. There will be a 23’ horizontal clearance on SR 1 EB and WB.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 13 LM 17 to LM 19. Consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29. There will be a 22’ horizontal clearance on SR 13 NB and SB.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 EB/WB MM 60.9 to MM 61.1. The grading, drainage and construction of two concrete Buld-Tee beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike). Thurs 9/23 thru Wed 9/29. A minimum of 2’ shoulders will be maintained between edge lines and barrier rail, which will reduce the overall width including shoulders from 38’ to 28’.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 LM 5.28 to LM 7.52 LPLM-Hatton Track Extension in Gallatin. SR 109 reduced to two 11’ lanes in each direction with 2’ shoulders.

UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Tuesday, October 5th, 9AM-sunset, PIEDMONT (Via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pk for gas main installation via horizontal directional drill (HDD) from between Curtiswood Ln S and Curtiswood Ln N to just past Robertson Academy Rd. LM 3.91-3.38

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Tuesday, October 28th, 9AM-sunset, PIEDMONT (Via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pk for gas main installation via open cut in between Caldwell Lane and just north of Norwood Drive. LM 5.35-4.99

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, October 9th, 9AM-3PM GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Woodmont Blvd for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) from LM 5.83 to LM 5.71.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, October 9th, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Harding Pl for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR 106 at LM 4.22 to LM 3.80.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Saturday, October 9th, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) for boring installation of conduit and fiber crossing under SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike). LM 6.20

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, October 1st, 9AM-3PM NES will have lane closures on SR 6 Franklin Pike for the installation of a utility pole and anchor at LM 18.18 in WILLIAMSON COUNTY.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, October 1st, Metro Water and Sewer will have 24-7 lane closures on SR 106 Broadway in between Lyle Ave and 20th Ave for storm water drain replacement. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. LM 8.41-8.33

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, October 1st, 9AM to 3 PM METRO WATER (VIA Southerland Construction) will have lane closures on SR 1 BROADWAY from 1406 through 1527 for water line removal and replacement LM 8.71-8.55

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, October 1st, 9AM-3PM, METRO WATER (VIA Southerland Construction) will have lane closures along SR 1 on BROADWAY from 1616 through 2015 West End for water line removal and replacement. LM 16.44-16.85

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Tuesday, September 9th through Friday, October 1st, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 255 Donelson Pike near Emery Dr for the installation of 2 utility poles at LM 10.34.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Tuesday, September 21st, through Saturday, September 25th, 9AM-3PM, NES (VIA MASTEC) will have lane closures on Franklin Pike (SR 6) just north of Lambert Dr at John Overton High School to install new pole and anchor.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Thursday, September 23rd, 8PM-5AM, CENTURYLINK will have lane closures on SR 24 Broadway from 8th Ave to 7th Ave for conduit and F/O installation via open cut. LM 12.31

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Friday, September 24th, through Sunday, September 26th, NES (VIA MASTEC) will have lane closures on 8th Ave. S. (SR 6) near intersection with Wedgewood Ave. for pole replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, September 23 through Friday, October 9th, 9AM-3PM. XO will have lane closures on Nolensvile Pike and Pettus Rd for boring placing conduit and fiber. LM 0.52 to LM 0.55.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, September 23 through Wednesday, September 29th 9AM-3PM. Century Link will have lane closures along SR 254 (Old Hickory Blvd) from Cloverland Drive to Valley View Road for conduit and F/O relocation in the right of way. LM 8.23 to LM 9.35.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

From Thursday, September 23 through Friday, October 8th, 9AM-3PM. NES will have intermittent lane closures on sR 254 (Old Hickory Blvd) near Brentwood Commons Way for the relocation of a pole and anchor. LM 7.8.