Westbound I-80 to southbound U.S. 218 ramp to permanently close Monday, Sept. 27

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Sept. 22, 2021 - Beginning Monday night, Sept. 27, at 11 p.m., the existing westbound Interstate 80 to southbound U.S. 218 ramp will be closed permanently to allow for the construction of new bridges and roadways along I-80 and a brand-new ramp, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's District 6 Office.

While construction work takes place, traffic will be detoured to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue, circle back onto I-80 eastbound, and take the U.S. 218 southbound ramp at Exit 239. Traffic signals will be placed at both ramp intersections at Ireland Avenue to assist with traffic flow from the detour. This detour will be in place until the opening of the new ramp, anticipated in late 2023.

For the duration of this detour, drivers should expect longer travel times through the interchange and may encounter some delays. While this closure impacts the traveling public, it is another important milestone in construction efforts. We appreciate your patience as we move into more impactful phases of the project.

With this closure, the following traffic shifts and impacts should also be anticipated:

Exit Ramp Change: Westbound I-80 to Northbound I-380 Ramp

Beginning Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, drivers should expect a temporary exit ramp change when utilizing the westbound I-80 to northbound I-380 ramp (Exit 239B). Drivers will need to prepare to merge and exit I-80 one quarter (1/4) of a mile east of the previous exit point. This change is anticipated to be in place for approximately two months.

I-80 Westbound Closure

Weather permitting, the I-80 westbound lanes will be closed Monday night, Sept. 27, at 11 p.m. through Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965.

Coral Ridge Avenue to Westbound I-80 Ramp Closure

Weather permitting, the Coral Ridge Avenue to westbound I-80 ramps will be closed Monday night, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. through Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, at 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Forevergreen Rd. See the map provided below for detour details.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.