September 22, 2021 - ApprenticeshipTexas Conference to Explore Ways to Leverage Apprenticeships to Strengthen the Texas Economy

Date: September 22, 2021

Registered Apprenticeship Program Links Workers, Employers and Schools to Provide Quality Training in High Skilled Career Fields

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) will host the sixth annual ApprenticeshipTexas Conference on September 23, 2021 to help employers, workforce development professionals and educational institutions learn about the many opportunities to use apprenticeships to build the Texas workforce. TWC invites employers, job seekers, educators and industry stakeholders to participate in the virtual conference.

“By increasing the availability of Registered Apprenticeship programs to Texas students, we see that more and more are taking advantage of the education and training they receive, giving them an early start in preparing for and succeeding in the jobs of the future,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “We are committed to continuing to expand Registered Apprenticeship programs and helping Texas employers start new programs in nontraditional industries, offering a winning combination for our state’s continued economic growth.”

The 2021 ApprenticeshipTexas Conference will include sessions on building career pathways through Registered Apprenticeships and how TWC ’s program partners better support programs across the state. Commissioner Julian Alvarez will be joined by Dudley Light of the US Department of Labor in highlighting the important role of apprenticeships in preparing the American workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

The conference will provide attendees the tools to implement apprenticeship programs in industries such as construction, manufacturing, energy and health care. Businesses will learn about real-world examples of the benefits of hiring apprentices and how training in-house allows workers to immediately contribute their talents and skills to the business’ needs. One session will discuss TWC ’s subsidized child care program and how it can assist workers with families seeking to embrace apprenticeships.

Along with the conference, Light and Alvarez will attend a graduation from the state’s first professional brewer apprenticeship program in McAllen today at South Texas College. TWC will also celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, November 15-21, recognizing leaders in business, labor, education and trade industry partners and highlights how apprenticeships prepare workers for the jobs in demand today and in the future.

There are currently 602 Registered Apprenticeship programs in Texas with 21,893 active participants. These programs, registered through TWC , help workers learn a skilled occupation through paid on-the-job training under the supervision of a journey level professional combined with related classroom instruction. Registered Apprenticeship employer sponsors identify the minimum eligibility and any additional qualifications applicants must possess, and work with local educational institutions to provide that training.

Learn more about the sixth annual ApprenticeshipTexas Conference

