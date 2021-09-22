Pilot program allowing e-filing by self-represented litigants expands to three more judicial districts

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

DENVER – The Colorado Judicial Department announced today that a pilot program allowing electronic filing of documents by people representing themselves in family court cases has expanded to cover an additional 10 counties.

The e-filing program is open to litigants without attorneys in dissolution of marriage, dissolution of civil union, and custody cases. Approximately 75 percent of litigants in such cases choose to represent themselves.

The expansion will include self-represented litigants in the same types of cases, including existing cases, in the 7th Judicial District (Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties), the 16th Judicial District (Bent, Crowley and Otero counties), and the 20th Judicial District (Boulder County).

The program is now available in all or portions of Judicial Districts 4, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19 and 21, encompassing 35 counties.

Only named parties to a case are eligible to e-file. Requests to waive fees cannot be made through the e-filing system at this time; indigent parties will need to continue filing paper documents at the clerk’s office in the courthouse.

More information about e-filing for non-attorneys may be found at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Administration/Unit.cfm?Unit=efilenoaty.