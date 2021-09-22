MSI invests $3 million in new regional St. Louis showroom and distribution center

MSI, the leading supplier of premium surfaces in North America, today announced the launch of a new showroom and distribution center in the St. Louis metro. The company plans to invest more than $3 million in the facility and add 18 jobs over the next five years.

“As the Gateway to the West, St. Louis and the bi-state region play an integral role in the economy. MSI is proud to offer our surfacing products to this growing region and looks forward to becoming a contributing member of the community,” said Raj Shah, president, MSI.

The new, 64,000-sqare-foot facility, which includes an 8,000-square-foot product showroom featuring quartz, porcelain, natural stone, mosaics, laminate and luxury vinyl plank surfaces, is located at 2067 Westport Center Drive and will serve both residential and commercial markets in the bi-state region. The project was supported by Missouri Partnership, St. Louis Economic Development Partnership and Greater St. Louis, Inc.

“We are excited to welcome MSI to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “MSI’s investment and job creation at its new showroom and distribution center are proof that our focus on workforce and infrastructure are key to attracting new businesses to our state. We appreciate MSI’s commitment to Missouri and look forward to the company’s success in our state.”

The St. Louis showroom, currently in the midst of a soft opening, was designed as a trade resource across various business channels: residential remodeling, new home construction, multifamily and commercial.

“St. Louis County is a great place to showcase a business, and MSI’s showroom and distribution center will be a great addition to our region,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Welcome!”

The showroom features porcelain, natural stone, mosaics, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank surfaces, as well as a countertop slab selection with more than 200 colors and textures. Walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome six days per week: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

“MSI’s decision to invest in St. Louis indicates the value of our region,” said Steve Johnson, chief business attraction officer, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and president, AllianceSTL. “Their presence here will bolster a variety of industries, including construction, remodeling and warehousing, and our local talent and central location will help establish their brand in a new market — all while adding good quality jobs.”

“It is always a great day when a company like MSI decides to invest in Missouri,” Missouri Partnership CEO Subash Alias said. “Missouri’s central location will allow MSI to market their premium surface products to new markets and customers more efficiently than ever before. MSI’s investment in the St. Louis metro, and the new jobs they will create, are a testament to Missouri’s pro-business environment, and the world-class talent that calls the state home.”

About MSI Surfaces

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 30 state-of-the-art showroom and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone and glass products imported from over 36 countries on six continents.

About AllianceSTL and Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. is a 501(c)(6) organization of businesses formed through the merger of five private-sector led and St. Louis-focused economic development and civic leadership organizations on Jan. 1, 2021. The five combining organizations were AllianceSTL, Arch to Park, Civic Progress, Downtown STL, Inc., and the St. Louis Regional Chamber. Greater St. Louis, Inc. brings together the business community to help drive economic growth and create opportunities for all with a focus on inclusive growth. Greater St. Louis, Inc. is in a position to drive economic growth with a unified voice, a bold agenda, and as one St. Louis metropolitan area that is anchored by a vibrant urban core. Additional information is available at GreaterSTLinc.com.

AllianceSTL is the business-attraction initiative of Greater St. Louis, Inc. It promotes the competitive advantages of locating and investing within the 15-county, bi-state St. Louis metropolitan area. AllianceSTL works directly with clients to identify real estate and workforce solutions that leverage St. Louis’ competitive economic advantages and quality of life. It connects decision makers to key contacts and networks, offers intelligence and information, and provides the tools and resources that can help clients unlock all that the region has to offer. AllianceSTL helps businesses start up, stand out and stay in St. Louis. Find out more at AllianceSTL.com.