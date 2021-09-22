Interstate 29 Crossroad Improvements Scheduled in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-56

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Improvements are scheduled for 319th Street where the road crosses over Interstate 29 at mile marker 24. Work will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

The guardrail will be removed from all four corners of the overpass bridge and new guardrail will be put into place. Stop signs will be placed on both ends of the overpass, restricting traffic to only one vehicle at a time until all work is complete.

There will be no impacts to traffic on Interstate 29.

Work is anticipated to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. At that time, the overpass will reopen to full traffic.

The prime contractor on this $3 million project is Asphalt Surfacing Company of Sioux Falls, SD.

