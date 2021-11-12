Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation If the Veteran Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed lung cancer--please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if prior to 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. A financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy.

"When we tell a Navy Veteran who now has recently diagnosed lung cancer that they may qualify for significant financial compensation---if they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy most of them had no idea. In fact, the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people exactly like this in Nevada and nationwide. If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. There is a very good chance you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada. https://Nevada.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, a civilian employee at Nellis Air Force Base, a worker at one of Nevada’s half dozen-plus power plants, shipyard workers who moved to Nevada, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, public utility workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Note most people diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Nevada were exposed to asbestos in another state. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.