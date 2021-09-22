State Canvassing Board Certifies House District 78 Special Election

Submit Release
Wednesday, September 22, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— The State Canvassing Board, which includes representatives from the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Secretary of State’s Office, met today to certify the results from the House District 78 Special Election.

Kenyatte Hassell was elected on September 7, 2021 to represent House District 78, which includes parts of Montgomery County.

The certification can be found here.

