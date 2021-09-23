Study Guides from AcademicInfluence.com Provide Teachers and Students with Valuable Learning Resources

Study guides and resources can help students write papers and dive deeper into a topic. AcademicInfluence.com now boosts study skills with a series of Study Starters…

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone needs a little help sometimes, and when it comes to understanding subjects like history, philosophy, logic, social sciences, and government, students of all kinds can benefit from a boost. Teachers also need trustworthy resources to help their students learn.

Now, AcademicInfluence.com offers a series of free, online Study Starters to provide learners with the knowledge resources they need to tackle difficult subject matter, write papers, and improve their understanding of popular academic subjects:

Boost Your Study Skills with Study Starters

Study Starters serve as a resource for anyone—middle school, high-school, and homeschool students, especially—to dive into a topic and be quickly immersed in its core ideas and concepts. Current Study Starters in the series include:

● 25 Forms of Government,

● 20 Wars That Shaped the Modern World,

● 25 Most Influential Psychologists of All Time,

● 25 Most Influential Philosophers of All Time, and

● 30 Common Logical Fallacies

In addition, AcademicInfluence.com provides study materials for students, teachers, and lifelong learners including study tips, Great Books lists, and an extensive series covering today’s most incendiary social, political, and cultural issues:

The 25 Most Controversial Topics Today

“As a college professor and a father with school-aged children, I’m familiar with the lament about starting a research paper,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “It can be hard to nail down something as simple as a place to begin, especially when there’s information everywhere you look. The Study Starters series provides teachers with a strong set of classroom reference materials while providing students with the type of information that can truly focus academic inquiry.”

Study Starters vary in content specifics, with short biographies of important people, timelines, rankings, term definitions, essential books and research studies, and real-life examples taken both from history and today’s headlines. There’s something here for everybody: students tasked with writing a research paper; teachers looking for suggested resources; and lifelong learners who just want a concise overview of an important topic.

“Part of our mission at AcademicInfluence.com is to provide students with the resources they need to advance in their education,” says Dr. Macosko. “By providing resources such as Study Starters alongside powerful tools like our Custom College Rankings, College Desirability Index, and College Strategist, we don’t just help students get into great schools. We also stand beside them as they work to succeed in college and beyond.”

