Public Notice: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity in Prince George’s County (Sept. 23, 26-28)

September 22, 2021

Spraying Planned for Evenings of Sept. 23, 26-28

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in multiple areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases.

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Thursday, September 23, in parts of Bladensburg, Calvert Hills, College Park, Colmar Manor, Cottage City, Edmonston, Lakeland, North Brentwood, and Riverdale Park. Spraying will occur within a one-mile radius of the following intersections:

51st Street and Varnum Street

Columbia Avenue and College Avenue

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Sunday, September 26, in parts of Capitol Heights, Laurel, Pepper Mill Village, Seat Pleasant, and Yorkshire Knolls. Spraying will occur within a one-mile radius of the following intersections:

Onyx Court and Pepper Mill Drive

Harrison Drive and White Way

Doublerock Court and Belle Chase Boulevard

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Monday, September 27, in parts of Bowie and Oxon Hill. Spraying will occur within a one-mile radius of the following intersections:

Capt. Wendell Pruitt Way and Stoneridge Court

Ellerton Road and Excalibur Road

English Oaks Drive and Collington Road

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Tuesday, September 28, in parts of Greenbelt. Spraying will occur within a one-mile radius of the following intersections:

Spraying will occur after 9 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, spraying will be rescheduled for the next available evening. Any existing spray exemptions in the area will be temporarily suspended.

Mosquito Control personnel will use a permethrin-based solution that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. However, out of an abundance of caution, the department recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.

While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, MDA suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

All Marylanders are encouraged to follow the MDA’s Twitter feed @MdAgMosquito that will post unscheduled spray events and other timely information about mosquito control in Maryland. Routine spray program schedules are available by county on the program’s website.

For more information, please call MDA’s Mosquito Control Program at 410-841-5870.

# # #