Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC establishing modular construction operations in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC, an affiliate company of Impresa Modular today announced plans to establish modular factory construction operations in Greenwood County. The more than $9 million investment will create 180 new jobs.

Impresa Modular is a residential home design, sales and development company that specializes in providing a consumer-friendly way to build and purchase homes around the United States.

Located at 161 Rock Church Road South East in Greenwood, Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC’s 240,000-square-foot production facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand and is targeted toward regional builders and developers to produce private-label residential homes in the Southeast region.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022, and in full production by July 2022. Full production capacity is estimated to be more than 300 homes per year. Individuals interested in joining the Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC team should visit Impresa Building Systems’ careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Greenwood County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs.

QUOTES

“We are so excited to locate our flagship factory in Greenwood. The facility will be a combination of process proven off-site modular construction practices with today’s cutting-edge methods to be an industry leader. As always, workforce is key, and we are driving to assemble top talent in all disciplines.” -Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC President and General Manager Dan Hobbs

“The more than $9 million investment and the 180 new jobs Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC is creating in Greenwood County is a huge win for the Palmetto State and will make a real difference in the local community. Thanks to this great company, and welcome to South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to build on its success in the manufacturing sector, and Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC establishing operations in the Palmetto State provides another boost. We congratulate the company and Greenwood County on today's announcement and look forward to watching them succeed within our borders." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Greenwood County is proud to become the home of the first Impresa branded factory that will serve the region with much-needed housing solutions. We look forward to supporting their launch and creation of many jobs that will make a lasting impact in our community." -Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates