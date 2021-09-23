Soft Robotics Adds PATTYN to its Preferred System Integrator Program
Partnership Expands Robotic Adoption in the Food Sector
Every robotic solution needs a gripper and Soft Robotics proves to provide the best solution to handle fragile products at high speeds.”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics announced today that PATTYN has joined its Preferred System Integrator program. This partnership will help expand robotic adoption in the food sector enabled by Soft Robotics’ SoftAI™ Solutions comprising patented and industry-proven, food-grade soft gripping, 3D vision, and AI technologies.
Soft Robotics’ Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with its industry-leading technologies, including the mGrip™ modular gripping system and SoftAI. Soft Robotics’ products enable machine builders to deliver reliable, high-performance singulated and bulk picking solutions in applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate, variable, or easily damaged products.
Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics’ far-reaching network in the Food and Beverage sector. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting members with trusted integrators that have proven track records of success.
“Every robotic solution needs a gripper and Soft Robotics proves to provide the best solution to handle fragile products at high speeds,” said Arnaud Michaud, Technical Sales Manager at PATTYN.
"PATTYN has been an industry leader in robotic automation for over 25 years and we're excited to have them as a Preferred System Integrator,” said Malachy Ryan, Senior Sales Director at Soft Robotics Inc. “Together we will be able to bring even more value to their customers than ever before."
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest automation challenges in the food production and processing industry.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com.
About PATTYN
PATTYN France, part of the PATTYN Group, designs and manufactures automated lines using 3D vision and robotics for the packaging of all your raw, par baked, baked or frozen industrial bread and pastry products. Founded in 1962, PATTYN France is the reference in the world of industrial bread and pastry packaging. Across the five continents, with more than 25 years of experience, the company has integrated more than 1,000 packaging lines. Learn more about PATTYN at www.pattyn.com.
