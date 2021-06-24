Soft Robotics adds SELO to its Preferred System Integrator Program
Our recent IP69K-rated, food grade gripping technology provides high-performance, hygienic, and high quality food automation that aligns perfectly with SELO's robotic applications.”BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics Inc. announced today that SELO has joined its Preferred System Integrator (PSI) program. This partnership will help expand robotic adoption in the food sector enabled by Soft Robotics’ unique food-grade soft gripping, 3D vision, and AI technologies.
— Malachy Ryan, Sr. European Sales Director, Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with its industry-leading technologies, including the mGrip™ modular gripping system and SoftAI™. SoftAI and mGrip enable machine builders to deliver reliable, high-performance singulated and bulk picking solutions for applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate, variable, or easily damaged objects. Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics' far-reaching network in the Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods spaces. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting members with trusted integrators that have proven track records of success.
“Soft Robotics gripper solutions will enable our robotic systems to pick and place a large variety of products with delicate handling at high speeds,” said Willibrord Woertman, CEO and Managing Director at SELO.
“Soft Robotics is thrilled to have SELO join our Preferred Systems Integrator program,” said Malachy Ryan, Senior Sales Director at Soft Robotics. “Our recent IP69K-rated, food grade gripping technology provides high-performance, hygienic, and high quality food automation that aligns perfectly with SELO's robotic applications."
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food processing, consumer goods production, and logistics.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com
About SELO
SELO specializes in custom-made and turn-key robotic applications for the food processing and packaging industry. The company’s robotic applications lead to a more efficient, hygienic, safe, high-quality, cost-effective and optimized food production process. SELO’s robotic and automated systems require expert knowledge, precision, and reliability.
With over 20 years experience, SELO focuses on building robotic and automation systems applying the latest technology with a hygienic design. SELO’s turnkey solutions are aligned with the customer throughout the entire production process from start to finish. Learn more at www.selo.eu/
