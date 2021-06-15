Soft Robotics adds AMP Automation to its Preferred System Integrator Program
This partnership will fuel robotic automation solutions in the food sector
This new automation technology by Soft Robotics has given AMP more opportunities to win business and we are planning to double production in the next few years.”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics announced today that AMP Automation has joined its Preferred System Integrator program. This partnership will help expand robotic adoption in the food sector enabled by Soft Robotics unique food-grade soft gripping, 3D vision, and AI technologies.
— Paul Mann, Sales Director at AMP Automation
Soft Robotics Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with its industry-leading technologies, including the mGrip™ modular gripping system and SoftAI™. SoftAI and mGrip enable machine builders to deliver reliable, high-performance singulated and bulk picking solutions for applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate, variable, or easily damaged objects. Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics' far-reaching network in the Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods spaces. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting members with trusted integrators that have proven track records of success.
“Three or four years ago we started to focus on automation machinery, and we haven’t looked back since,” said Paul Mann, Sales Director at AMP Automation. “During this time, we incorporated Soft Robotics technology and began automating bakery goods, fresh and frozen meats, snacks, fruits, naked or packaged. We saw so much potential. This new technology by Soft Robotics has given AMP more opportunities to win business and we are planning to double production in the next few years.”
“Soft Robotics is excited to have AMP join our Preferred Systems Integrator program,” said Malachy Ryan, Senior Sales Director at Soft Robotics. “This partnership will allow widespread adoption of robotic automation solutions in the European market as together we drive automation, increase productivity and ensure product safety in the food industry.”
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food processing, consumer goods production, and logistics.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.softroboticsinc.com
About AMP Automation
AMP Automation designs and builds flexible automation solutions from complete bespoke systems to off-the-shelf equipment. The company has over 130 staff housed in a purpose-built 100,000 square feet factory in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, UK. The facility includes a programming department, CNC and conventional machining tools, spares department, machine assembly departments, 2D and 3D CAD/CAM software, painting and component finishing facilities, and more.
AMP works with both robotics and the latest in linear transport technology to design systems without compromise to meet customer needs. The Company’s systems can be single-point machines or complete packing lines from primary packaging to palletizing. Learn more at https://ampautomation.co.uk/
