Saint Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A203699

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9/22/2021 at 0740

STREET: Woodward Rd

TOWN: Fairfax

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Laggis

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Dart

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Septermber 22, 2021 at 0740 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a crash on Woodward Rd in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Laggis may have fallen asleep at the wheel before colliding with a tree. Laggis was transported to Northwest Medical Center for his injuries.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993