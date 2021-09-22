Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 23, 2021

 

September 22, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashtabula

City of Ashtabula

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Hocking Conservancy District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

City of St. Marys

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Buckland

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Galion Port Authority

 

06/11/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Brooklyn

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City Of Brooklyn Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Action Against Addiction

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Village of Glenwillow

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County Transit Board

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Alberto Maldonado

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

 

07/30/2020 TO 09/21/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Village of Harrisburg

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Deer Park

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Kenton-Hardin General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

East Holmes Fire and Emergency Medical Services District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Village of Wintersville

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Morgan Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Lake County General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Elyria Public Library

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Holland-Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Madison

Darby Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Plain City

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Claridon Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

City of Medina

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

City of Piqua

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Miami Valley Risk Management Association

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington-Centerville Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Perry Congress Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Muskingum County Library System

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County Combined General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Scott Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Village of East Canton

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

City of Hubbard

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Union Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Portage Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Cygnet

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

