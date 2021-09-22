Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
City of Ashtabula
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Hocking Conservancy District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
City of St. Marys
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Buckland
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Butler County District Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Clermont County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Galion Port Authority
06/11/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Brooklyn
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City Of Brooklyn Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Community Action Against Addiction
MED
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
Village of Glenwillow
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Delaware County Transit Board
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Alberto Maldonado
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
07/30/2020 TO 09/21/2021
Performance Audit
Village of Harrisburg
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
City of Deer Park
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Kenton-Hardin General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
East Holmes Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Village of Wintersville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Morgan Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Lake County General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Perry Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Elyria Public Library
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Holland-Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Madison
Darby Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Plain City
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Claridon Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
City of Medina
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
City of Piqua
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Miami Valley Risk Management Association
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Washington-Centerville Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Perry Congress Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Muskingum County Library System
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Portage County Combined General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Scott Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Village of East Canton
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
City of Hubbard
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Vinton County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Union Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Portage Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Cygnet
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
