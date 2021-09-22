For Immediate Release:

September 22, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula City of Ashtabula Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Hocking Conservancy District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize City of St. Marys IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Buckland IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Lake Waynoka Regional Water and Sewer District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Butler County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont County Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Crawford Galion Port Authority 06/11/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Brooklyn IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City Of Brooklyn Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Community Action Against Addiction MED 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 Village of Glenwillow IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Delaware County Transit Board 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Community Improvement Corporation of Baltimore Area 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Alberto Maldonado MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Ohio Department of Job and Family Services 07/30/2020 TO 09/21/2021 Performance Audit Village of Harrisburg IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Deer Park 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Kenton-Hardin General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes East Holmes Fire and Emergency Medical Services District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Village of Wintersville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Morgan Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Lake County General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Elyria Public Library FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Holland-Springfield Township Joint Economic Development Zone 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Madison Darby Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Plain City IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Claridon Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina City of Medina C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Miami City of Piqua IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Miami Valley Risk Management Association IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Washington-Centerville Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Perry Congress Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Muskingum County Library System 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Zanesville Muskingum County General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Portage County Combined General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Community Improvement Corporation of Shelby, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Scott Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Village of East Canton IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull City of Hubbard 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Valley Sanitary District C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Vinton County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Union Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Portage Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Cygnet IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

