Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,697 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) Offense: Unit Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:43 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect assaulted the victim with a bat. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 26 year-old Dominique Lewis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bat) Offense: Unit Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.