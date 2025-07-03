Bowser Administration and Public Safety Officials Announce Fourth of July Public Safety Preparations

(Washington, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration joined federal officials to share updates on preparations for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. Events across Washington, DC will include the Capitol Hill and Palisades parades, the National Park Service’s fireworks display on the National Mall, and the 3rd Annual Fourth of July in the District concert on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 12th and 13th Streets NW.

Residents can visit alert.dc.gov to sign up to receive real-time updates on traffic, weather, and public safety and follow @AlertDC on X.

Beginning at 5 pm on Friday, July 4, Metrorail, Metrobus, and MetroAccess will be free to ride until the system closes at 2 am. Visit wmata.com for public transportation options into and out of the city, as well as any Metro closures.

To ensure regional coordination and public safety support, the Bowser Administration will activate the District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center on July 4.

“We want our residents and visitors from across the country to come out and enjoy one of the biggest celebrations of the year here in Washington,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “The Metropolitan Police Department is ready to safeguard festivities occurring across our city, and we encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly, look out for one another, and take in all the traditions that make Independence Day so special.”

Road Closures

There are extensive street closures for the Fourth of July celebrations occurring around the National Mall. Find an interactive map of all street closures by clicking here.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of these events and should consider alternative routes or use public transit. The Metropolitan Police Department and the District Department of Transportation remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated. As always, do not drink and drive.

Motorists are also reminded that stopping or standing is prohibited on any city streets or roadways to observe the fireworks. Motorists shall expect to be ticketed and/or towed if found in violation. For timely traffic information, please follow @DCPoliceTraffic on X, and visit home.nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th/closures.htm for additional information from the National Park Service.



Watercraft Restrictions

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 9 am on Friday 4, 2025, until Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 9 am.:

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (West Potomac Park shore side); this zone will be just north of the 14th Street Bridge complex to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Anchoring will be allowed until 9 am on July 5, 2025.

There will be a watercraft safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the 14th St Bridge Complex to just north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

Watercraft will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 – 10 pm on Thursday, July 4, 2025.



Suspicious Activity Reporting

District agencies encourage residents and businesses to remain vigilant for suspicious activity in or around businesses or other venues where people congregate. Suspicious activity may include but is not limited to:

Leaving suspicious packages or devices unattended;

Asking probing questions or expressing an unusual interest in security measures;

Making false reports of emergencies or attempting to gain entry to restricted locations;

Engaging in suspicious photography or video recording (such as entrances, exits, and security checkpoints); or

Acquiring or attempting to acquire large quantities of chemicals or other substances used in explosive or incendiary devices.

If you observe suspicious activity that presents an immediate threat to life or property, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, please report suspicious activity by calling 202-727-9099, texting 50411, or submitting a suspicious activity report at the iWATCH website at iWATCHDC.org.

“We encourage all residents and visitors to sign up for Alert DC to receive timely information to your phone or email on severe weather, traffic disruptions, and more. Staying alert is essential to ensure a safe, joyful, and memorable holiday,” said HSEMA Director Clint Osborn. “This means being aware of your surroundings so that you can report anything suspicious, as well as being aware of high heat and sun to avoid sunburns and heat-related illnesses.”

Fireworks Safety Tips

To report the sale or presence of illegal fireworks call 202-673-2776 or submit tips to fmhotline.femsdc.com/. To report illegal fireworks from July 4-6, visit the DC311 App and use the Illegal Fireworks Request or call 311 and choose option #1 for fireworks. OUC will have two dedicated call takers for fireworks calls and assign them to the fireworks units for each MPD district.

If there is property damage or injury from fireworks, call 911 and follow the directions of the call taker for immediate fire and police dispatch.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) reminds residents:

Do not use illegal fireworks.

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Always read and follow label directions.

Only ignite fireworks outdoors.

Always have water or sand nearby to extinguish fireworks after use.

Never experiment or attempt to make fireworks.

Light fireworks one item at a time.

Never relight malfunctioning or dud fireworks.

Store fireworks out of the reach of children.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never throw fireworks at another person.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Stand at least 15 feet from burning cones and fountains.

Do not light fireworks near combustibles, such as gasoline, newspapers, etc.

Do not ignite fireworks that have been wet and then dried.

Do not light fireworks at any place other than the fuse.

Only use items that have the label clearly listing the manufacturer’s name, address, and warnings.

“Fireworks can cause injuries and damage to property. Please, leave the fireworks to the professionals,” said Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Kelleher. “Fireworks that move, explode, or fly are illegal in the District of Columbia. Please make sure you and your family hydrate properly, wear lightweight and loose clothing, know the signs of heat-related illness, and know where to find shelter. Together, we will have a safe and happy July Fourth.”

Cooking Safety Tips

Prevent fires by keeping your oven and stove top clean of grease and dust.

Double check everything is off when you finish.

Never disable a smoke alarm while cooking.

Never cook while sleepy, drinking alcohol, taking medication that makes you drowsy.

Never leave a stovetop or barbecue grill while cooking.

