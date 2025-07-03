MPD Arrests Man in Northeast Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in Northeast.
On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 10:44 a.m., while in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the suspect approached and assaulted the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS for treatment of minor injuries.
Moments later, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 59-year-old Robert Harris, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN 25098604
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.