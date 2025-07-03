MPD Arrests Man in Northeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at approximately 10:44 a.m., while in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the suspect approached and assaulted the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital by DC Fire and EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

Moments later, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 59-year-old Robert Harris, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN 25098604

###