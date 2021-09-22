From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Somerset Regional Communications Center received a 911 call from a residence at 85 James Rd. in Cornville. The call indicated a two-year-old child was found in a small farm pond on the property and was unresponsive. Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard was in the area, heard the call, and was first to arrive on the scene immediately starting CPR on the child. The child was transported by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and then sent by Lifeflight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remains in critical condition.

Due to the nature of the call, multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Troopers, Game Wardens, Forest Rangers, and Maine State Police’s Major Crime Unit. At this point, Detectives say the incident appears to be a tragic accident for the family and all of those involved.