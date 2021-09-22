Submit Release
Tickets available to currently-serving military and veterans for Military Appreciation Day on October 16

Sep 22, 2021

UW Athletics and Cowboy Football will again be hosting Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 16 as the Cowboys face the Fresno State Bulldogs at War Memorial Stadium.

Each year through donations by Cowboy fans and a match provided by UW Athletics, free tickets are made available to currently-serving military, veterans and their families through VETTIX.  Veterans are strongly encouraged to sign up and get verified via VETTIX as soon as possible as the process may take a few days. Once verified, the ticket application process is simple.

Those new to VETTIX can create their account at this link: https://www.vettix.org/ref/242534.  Select “CREATE AN ACCOUNT” located in the upper right hand corner. Simply follow the instructions to begin creating your account.  You will need to validate your military/veteran status by providing a copy of one of the requested documents and a valid photo ID.

Additionally, once donated tickets have been exhausted through VETTIX, a ticket discount will be available to currently-serving military, veterans and their families for tickets purchased in advance or the day of the game (with proper ID).

Kickoff time for Wyoming vs. Fresno State will be determined at a later date by FOX Network. Game times and specific outlets for FOX games (FOX, FS1 or FS2) are generally announced 10 days in advance of those games.

We look forward to seeing you at the UW Military Appreciation Day on October 16.

For more information on Military Appreciation Day, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission (307) 777-8152, UW Veterans Services Center (307) 766-6909 or vetserve@uwyo.edu.

