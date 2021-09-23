Object Edge Appoints Rohit Garewal as its New Chief Executive Officer
Object Edge is pleased to announce the appointment of Rohit Garewal as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Our goal is to grow 5x by 2026. We'll continue to provide our clients with the scale and services they need to build the very best digital experiences for their customers, partners, and associates."
— Rohit Garewal, CEO of Object Edge
“In selecting Rohit Garewal, we have chosen a proven leader who has driven measurable growth and expansion for Object Edge in his previous roles at the company. He brings invaluable industry and leadership experience to this new role,” says Jags Krishnamurthy, COO and Object Edge board member. “Under Rohit’s guidance,” Jags continues, “I’m confident the business will continue to grow and work to solve some of the world’s most complex digital challenges.”
Rohit Garewal is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Economics and Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science. Prior to being appointed CEO, Garewal previously contributed to Object Edge in various capacities, including Senior Delivery Manager and President of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy.
As he takes on this new role as CEO, Garewal’s focus is on growing the business through investing in employees, growing the businesses scope of experience and expertise, and driving customer success.
“One impetus for our focus on growth is continuing to create opportunities for our employees,” says Rohit. “We strive to attract and retain the best industry talent so we can keep creating unparalleled digital experiences.”
With North America services spending on digital experience projected to reach $13 billion in 2022, Object Edge is well positioned to continue the record-breaking growth it’s seen in the past 2 years. With expertise in commerce, CPQ, and subscription, Object Edge’s services have enabled companies to differentiate, compete, and grow through exceptional digital experiences.
“You’re either growing or you’re shrinking in this market,” continues Rohit. “We’ve worked hard to ensure we have the systems, leaders, and processes in place to successfully take on the demands of large accounts.”
As for the future of Object Edge, Rohit Garewal is confident in its pool of talented associates and its ability to push the industry needle forward for clients. “I see no reason why we can’t meet our goal of growing 5X by 2026,” says Rohit. “Over the next five years, we’ll continue to provide our clients with the scale and services they need to build the very best digital experiences for their customers, partners, and associates.”
About Object Edge
Established in 1994, Object Edge is an award-winning digital consultancy working with leading global brands and manufacturers. In a challenging digital landscape, we help businesses differentiate and compete by serving their customers, partners, and associates through effortless digital experiences. We design, implement, and support content, commerce, and CPQ with a data-driven, highly collaborative, and best-in-class team. Learn more at objectedge.com or find us on LinkedIn.
