Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,721 in the last 365 days.

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold listening session October 12

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold a listening session on Tuesday, October 12, remotely via teleconference to discuss biogas in North Carolina communities. The public is invited to participate online or by phone. To sign up to provide comments, please email ej@ncdenr.gov by 2 p.m. on October 12.

           WHO:            Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board            WHAT:          Board Special Meeting via teleconference (WebEx)            WHEN:          Tuesday, October 12, beginning at 6 p.m.          

To attend via WebEx, go to: https://bit.ly/3hWvlCE. (Meeting number: 2430 414 3674) Event password: NCDEQ Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003; Access code: 2430 414 3674

The Board’s 17 members were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

# # #

You just read:

Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to hold listening session October 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.