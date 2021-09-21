The officer, Lt. Jarlath Cady, a 17-year member of the force, is assigned to the 4th District. He declined to comment when reached by email on Monday. The investigation into the shooting is continuing. A police spokeswoman said Cady is on sick leave.
You just read:
D.C. officer who shot a reportedly armed man is identified as a lieutenant; suspect has been ordered detained, and a hearing has been set in D.C. Superior Court for Sept. 27.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.