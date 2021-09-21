Submit Release
D.C. officer who shot a reportedly armed man is identified as a lieutenant; suspect has been ordered detained, and a hearing has been set in D.C. Superior Court for Sept. 27.

The officer, Lt. Jarlath Cady, a 17-year member of the force, is assigned to the 4th District. He declined to comment when reached by email on Monday. The investigation into the shooting is continuing. A police spokeswoman said Cady is on sick leave.

