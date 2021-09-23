Adit Launches Mobile App for Dentists to Run Their Practice On the Go
A new app hits the market to help dentists manage their practice at their fingertips
At Adit, we are obsessed with finding solutions to simplify the business of dentistry so doctors can focus on the medicine.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS company, Adit, released the mobile version of its cloud-based dental practice management software for Apple and Android users. The Adit platform makes it quick and painless for dentists to simplify their dental practice operations and integrate Calls, Texts, Emails, Patient Forms, Online Scheduling, Analytics, Reviews, Payments and more, all in one place.
— Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit
The new Adit mobile app offers dentists the freedom and flexibility to manage key aspects of their dental practice from their smartphone. Dentists now have the capability to connect with their patients and see what’s happening in their practice when they step away. Adit mobile app users can view their appointment schedules remotely, make and receive confidential calls and send HIPAA compliant text messages without giving away their cell phone number. They also have quick access to patient details so they can look up important information on the fly and instant notifications ping their smartphones so they never miss what’s happening in their practice.
“At Adit, we are obsessed with finding solutions to simplify the business of dentistry so doctors can focus on the medicine,” said Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit. “We created the Adit mobile app to give our clients even more convenient ways to manage their practice in our rapidly changing world.”
Key Adit mobile app features include the ability to request reviews and appointments and send form requests for patients to complete before their visit. These unique features add extra value for dentists looking to fill their appointment schedules quickly, reduce waiting room check in friction and boost their online reputation. You can download the Adit mobile app free on the App Store or Google Play Store.
About Adit
Adit is the one cloud-based dental practice management software to manage your entire dental practice. Centralize communication and streamline your front desk. Acquire new patients and deliver a personalized experience that keeps them coming back. Reactivate hibernating patients and get them back to your chair. Track all activity and turn raw data into bite-sized metrics you can use to tap into new revenue opportunities and strategize with surgical precision. Adit simplifies your business, so you can focus on practicing dentistry.
