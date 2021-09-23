Increased Sales of Antimicrobial Central Venous Catheters Encourages Global Market Growth

The acute CVC market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period. Primarily driven by the increasing use of antimicrobial CVCs for high-risk patients.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global central venous catheter (CVC) market. The research discusses the devices used for gaining immediate, high-flow vascular access. Typically, these devices are inserted via the internal jugular (IJ), subclavian and femoral veins. Overall, the central venous catheter (CVC) market is expected to grow steadily by 2026, which iData forecasts will be largely driven by the increased sales of more expensive antimicrobial and conventional multi-lumen CVCs.

According to iData's Global Central Venous Catheter Market Report, the global market covering 70 countries and 7 regions, was estimated at $763 million in 2020. The central venous catheter market is set to increase by 2026 to reach nearly $860 million. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes acute CVCs and chronic CVCs. While total CVC unit sales are growing only modestly, market value growth will be supported by the increased sales of more expensive antimicrobial and conventional multi-lumen CVCs. CVC kits are becoming increasingly complex because of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is driving the cost of these devices up. The increasing penetration rate of premium-priced antimicrobial CVCs is also raising the total ASP. While there are still many cases where CVCs are the best choice for placing a central line, alternatives like PICCs are increasingly being used, which is placing limitations on the market.

Among the many competitors within the global market, Teleflex is the dominant leader followed by Becton Dickinson. Cook Medical stands as the third-leading competitor within this market, constantly pushing for a larger share. Teleflex’s success is due to the company’s ability to adapt their technology to other catheters, owing to the growing concerns of infection and catheter occlusion caused by changes in reimbursement.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

