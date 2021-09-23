Global payment security company, G+D paves the way for a sustainable future in payment technology
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) innovate in payment security; partnering with leading financial and environmental focussed businesses to deliver eco-friendly products.
“At G+D we annually produce about 1.2 billion cards globally. We note an increased desire for sustainability from a corporate perspective and strive to merge customers across to these new products”.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giesecke + Devrient (G+D) launches viable FinTech products for everyday use, serving a purpose for both digital and physical payments. To deliver an impact and offer its financial services clients and consumers the best possible products, the company has teamed up with leading ﬁnancial businesses such as Mastercard, WLTH, Doconomy and Gateway Bank to deliver a new range of eco-friendly and innovative products.
— Carlo Lacota, Managing Director of G+D Australasia
WLTH:
Earlier this year, in an Australian ﬁrst, digital lending and payment provider, WLTH announced a ﬁve-year partnership with Parley for the Oceans, introducing a Convego® Parley Ocean Card; a G+D innovation. This new eco-friendly payment card is made of Parley Ocean Plastic®, created from intercepted and upcycled marine plastic collected from marine environments and coastal areas by Parley’s own network of volunteers. G+D has launched new, sustainable products like this Ocean Plastic card while partnering with reputable companies to roll out these products worldwide.
Mastercard:
Further to their focus on sustainability, G+D has teamed up with Mastercard to create a program that helps banks and consumers easily recycle their cards. According to a recent Mastercard study, 58% of consumers are more mindful of their impact on the environment, with 85% willing to take personal action this year.
Using a ﬁrsthand certiﬁcation program, cards will be entitled to display a sustainable card badge, if they meaningfully reduce energy consumption, material consumption, carbon footprint and waste. Mikko Kähkönen, responsible for the smart cards portfolio at G+D, highlights that G+D’s vision is to revolutionise sustainability and goes far beyond the production of an eco-card. “Our purpose is to offer our clients the services they need to implement their own sustainability strategy, and also to tackle industry challenges such as the recycling of payment cards,” he remarks.
Doconomy:
G+D has formed a partnership with Doconomy, a company offering financial institutions digital services to track their environmental footprints. Purchases, orders and bookings made by the consumer are calculated and presented in index form for CO2 emission calculations. This will encourage behavioural change and empower consumers to make socially responsible choices in their daily lives . By joining forces, G+D and Doconomy will approach financial institutions and ﬁntechs that have ambitious environmental goals and a strong focus on eco-innovation.
In an effort to reduce the amount of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) in products, G+D introduced its eco-friendly, bio sourced and compostable card body, the Convego® Factors Natural in 2015. Carlo Lacota comments, “We have launched a couple of products around using polylactic acid - made of corn starch and sugar. They consume 65% less energy and CO2 in producing them, and they are just as durable”.
Eco Debit Card and Gateway Bank:
G+D has created an eco-friendly debit card largely made out of polylactic acid (PLA), replacing fossil-fuel based plastics. It takes 65% less energy to produce the Eco Debit Card than a normal plastic card and, as a result, it generates 68% fewer greenhouse gases.
The card is also designed to degrade at a faster rate without releasing toxins into the atmosphere.
The G+D PLA card has already been chosen by Gateway Bank, which launched the innovative eco option in May of this year. Gateway Bank CEO Lexi Airey commented ‘Gateway Bank was proud to be the ﬁrst Australian Bank to launch a plant based debit card, which is strongly aligned to our Pocket & Planet purpose and has been well received by our Members. The card is a cornerstone of our green banking products and services.’
About G+D:
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global security technology group headquartered in Munich, Germany. Innovations from G+D make the lives of billions of people in the digital and physical world more secure. With its products and solutions, G+D is one of the market and technology leaders in the areas of payment, connectivity, identities and digital infrastructure.
