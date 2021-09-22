Re: Press release / Highway notification

UPDATE:

Department of Public Safety Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-89 NB is open to one lane currently. The passing lane near Mile Marker 30 is still closed and will be for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Sent: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 11:38 PM