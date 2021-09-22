Submit Release
Re: Press release / Highway notification

UPDATE:

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I-89 NB is open to one lane currently. The passing lane near Mile Marker 30 is still closed and will be for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

Department of Public Safety  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I-89 NB is CLOSED,  between Exit 3 & Exit 4 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

Please drive carefully.  

