Royalton Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B203125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/21/21 2245 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 North

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 4

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 30

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jagdeep Singh

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ontario, Canada

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: FM2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/21/21 at approximately 2245 hours there was a report of a single motor

vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north bound in the Town of Randolph. Caller

stated a tractor trailer unit was overturned and the operator was trapped in the

cab. White River Valley Ambulance, Randolph Fire Department, Orange County

Sheriff's Department, Royalton State Police and Department of Motor Vehicles

responded to the scene. Sabil and Son's assisted with freeing the operator from

the cab by lifting up the vehicle. Bethel Fire assisted with shutting down the

interstate at exit 3 so DART was able to land and transport the operator to

DHMC. Interstate 89 was shut down for approximately one hour. Preliminary

investigation indicates the tractor trailer traveled off the left side of the roadway

and into the median, causing it to overturn. The contents of the trailer were

scattered in the median as a result of the crash. AOT has the

passing lane shut down just before exit 4 while the vehicle and its contents are

being removed from the median.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov