Royalton Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B203125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/21/21 2245 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 North
TOWN: Randolph
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 4
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 30
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jagdeep Singh
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ontario, Canada
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: FM2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/21/21 at approximately 2245 hours there was a report of a single motor
vehicle crash on Interstate 89 north bound in the Town of Randolph. Caller
stated a tractor trailer unit was overturned and the operator was trapped in the
cab. White River Valley Ambulance, Randolph Fire Department, Orange County
Sheriff's Department, Royalton State Police and Department of Motor Vehicles
responded to the scene. Sabil and Son's assisted with freeing the operator from
the cab by lifting up the vehicle. Bethel Fire assisted with shutting down the
interstate at exit 3 so DART was able to land and transport the operator to
DHMC. Interstate 89 was shut down for approximately one hour. Preliminary
investigation indicates the tractor trailer traveled off the left side of the roadway
and into the median, causing it to overturn. The contents of the trailer were
scattered in the median as a result of the crash. AOT has the
passing lane shut down just before exit 4 while the vehicle and its contents are
being removed from the median.
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks