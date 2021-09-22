Transportation Commission awards over $24 million in contracts in September

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — During its September 16 business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $24 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The commission awarded a $10.7 million bid to Cheyenne contractor Knife River to complete milling and paving work on Interstate 25 in Platte County.

In Park County, McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland will be grading, paving and chip sealing a six-mile section of Wyoming Highway 120. McGarvin-Moberly was awarded the project with a bid of over $2.6 million.

An $890,000 bid for sign replacement and other miscellaneous work along I-25 in Converse and Natrona Counties was awarded to S&L Industrial, LLC out of Cowley.

The commission awarded a bid of $680,000 to Casper-based Modern Electric Co. for a project involving upgrading electrical systems and other miscellaneous work in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Niobrara, Sheridan and Weston Counties.

Also in Sheridan County, a project involving grading, paving work, sidewalk replacement, curb and gutter replacement and electrical work on Wyoming Highway 336 in Sheridan was awarded during the meeting. Casper Electric, Inc. out of Casper had the low bid of $483,000 for the project.

All of the above projects have a contracted completion date of Oct. 31, 2022.

The commission also awarded an $8.5 million bid for milling, paving and bridge rehabilitation work on Interstate 80 in Albany County to Cheyenne contractor Simon Contractors. This project has a contracted completion date of June 30, 2023.

All of the above projects are federally-funded projects.

A project involving crushing and stockpiling surface material and other miscellaneous work in Big Horn and Washakie Counties was awarded to Mountain Construction Company out of Lovell, who submitted a bid of about $690,000. The sole state-funded project awarded at the meeting, this work has a contracted completion date of April 30, 2022.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.

