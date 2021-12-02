Lantower Residential Launches Corporate and Property Websites by Spherexx.com®

Lantower.com offers tech-savvy editing features for 22 multifamily communities.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ambient grace and style of the Lantower Residential luxury brand is reflected on each page of its new website presence at www.lantower.com. The website boasts very fast page loads and the drilldown navigation directs traffic seamlessly to company and community information. Employees can directly login to the employee portal, and residents to their respective community sites. A convenient link is designated for investor review with current stock performance details.

Apartment shoppers are introduced to a location map under the Communities tab where they can click through to a desired location and price range or filter a detailed search. A slide-out panel presents helpful leasing information and an overview of available floor plan thumbnails with pricing and invitations to receive text communications, schedule a tour, call or visit the community website.

The individual community websites are loaded with helpful calls to action, available 3D floor plan details for specific units, search filters, chat, photo gallery, video, 360-degree tours of common amenities, and neighborhood points of interest map with location feature. Behind the public facing pages there is a very sophisticated editing toolbox that addresses 18 areas of updates plus an inline page editor that will perform live updates. Users can create banners and landing pages to drive targeting traffic for response to specials, events, pay per click lead capture or other campaigns. There is a special option where users can return to previous page versions to discard edits, pages can be deleted, and page styles can be revised. Instagram posts can be integrated directly into the website. A preview is available from the content management system.

Spherexx has been developing sophisticated website content management systems for clients over the years with custom programming solutions for each company's unique focus whether an intercompany intranet, heat mapping and guest logging, recruitment, or other topics.

ABOUT SPHEREXX.COM® Ad Agency | Software Development

Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software developer and business intelligence provider that has served multiple industries across the US & Canada since 2000. Spherexx has offices in Tulsa OK and Dallas TX, providing customized and off-the-shelf software and marketing solutions.

The Spherexx software stack utilizes Spherexx generated data plus API interfaces from a client’s software of choice to bring new efficiencies and minimize friction for our client’s teams and the public interfacing with our client’s brands. Spherexx enhances day-to-day operations by orchestrating & managing the “end-to-end” brand experience for employees and apartment shoppers plus profit optimization for ownership stakeholders. Spherexx leverages a client’s existing business processes with real-time data & BI dashboards for all levels of management. The proprietary tech stack includes: websites content management software, inline website editor, digital asset management storage, form builder, customer relationship management (CRM), document management system, competitor market survey, asset inspection app and revenue management software.

The Spherexx marketing stack begins with brand management, lead management, sales performance training, point of sale analytics, market insights, customer & employee nurturing tools and services. Spherexx offers a full suite of services and software to support clients’ unique business goals and objectives. This suite includes branding, creative, website development, advertising syndication, chatbots, mass message broadcasting, drip campaigns, video production, document management, mobile apps for sales/leasing, help desk, commission tracking, learning management software, competitor marketing analysis, search engine marketing & optimization, PPC, social advertising, touchscreen kiosks, tablet point of sale app, ADA website compliance, privacy compliance and award winning customer support.

Spherexx integrates third-party software and marketing services to super-charge operational and financial efficiency. Clients can customize any workflow to give a competitive edge in the market and greater control of profit margins.