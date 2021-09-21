Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Welcomes the American Advertising Federation Central Region Conference to Amarillo, Texas
John Luciano & David Meraz from Street Volkswagen of Amarillo are excited to welcome the AAF-CRC to Street VW for the opening reception.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo presents the AAF Central Region Conference in Amarillo, Texas starting Thursday, September 23rd for a three-day event.
We are excited to partner with AAF-Amarillo and the Central Region and bring back this great conference to the Panhandle.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo teams up with the American Advertising Federation (AAF) of Amarillo and the Central Region to present the Central Region Conference (CRC) starting September 23rd through September 25th at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Downtown Amarillo, Texas.
— John Luciano, Owner/GM at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
The conference will kick on Thursday evening at Street Volkswagen with a welcome reception at 6pm. Teaming up with Street Volkswagen is KFDA’s NewsChannel 10 and Reed Beverage, Inc.
“A lot of hard work has been put in by many individuals from Amarillo and from across our district and region,” said David Meraz, Marketing Director at Street Volkswagen. “We are excited to see our hard work finally paying off as we kickoff this conference at Street Volkswagen on Thursday night.”
The conference will bring in a variety of speakers, including former Olympian Johnny Quinn as a keynote speaker. Breakout sessions will cover generational communications and media law, and film. The purpose of the AAF is “truth in advertising,” which will be reflected throughout the entire conference.
“We're looking forward to welcoming folks from coast to coast to this valuable event for professionals in a variety of industries,” said Jody Reynolds, CRC Co-Chair. “The 2021 AAF Street Volkswagen Central Region Conference will be attended by marketers, advertisers, designers, journalists, salespeople, freelancers, agencies, nonprofits, software developers, publishers and many more.”
For more information or to sign up, please visit https://aafcentralregion.com/
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University, AAF-Amarillo and many other organizations.
