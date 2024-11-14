Spread the Love: Street Volkswagen Hosts Peanut Butter Drive for High Plains Food Bank

Jars of Peanut Butter Fill the Van with Peanut Butter

Street Volkswagen is collecting peanut butter for the High Plains Food Bank through Dec. 2. Drop off jars at 8707 Pilgrim Dr, Amarillo, and help fight hunger!

Peanut butter is more than just a food item—it’s a source of nourishment and comfort for many families.” — John Luciano

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Street Volkswagen is proud to announce its annual Peanut Butter Drive supporting the High Plains Food Bank and their “Together We Can” Holiday Food and Fund Drive. From now until December 2nd, the Amarillo community is encouraged to drop off jars of peanut butter at Street Volkswagen, located at 8707 Pilgrim Drive, Amarillo, TX 79119.Peanut butter is a staple in many homes, offering a protein-packed solution for meals that last. Donating jars of peanut butter can help local families facing food insecurity access this essential food item during the holiday season. “At Street Volkswagen, we’re committed to giving back to the Amarillo community,” said General Manager and Owner John Luciano. “Peanut butter is more than just a food item—it’s a source of nourishment and comfort for many families. Together, we can make a difference and help alleviate hunger in our local area.”The High Plains Food Bank serves as a lifeline for families across the Texas Panhandle, providing vital resources to those in need. The “Together We Can” Holiday Food and Fund Drive is a key part of their mission, and contributions like jars of peanut butter play a crucial role in their efforts.Street Volkswagen invites everyone in Amarillo and surrounding areas to get involved by donating Jars of Peanut Butter and spreading the word with family, friends, and neighbors.Let’s come together to make this holiday season brighter for families in need.About Street VolkswagenStreet Volkswagen, located in Amarillo, TX, is committed to providing great customer service and a first-rate automotive experience. With a team of professionals and a wide range of vehicles , Street Volkswagen strives to exceed customer expectations and deliver excellence in all aspects of the business. Our commitment extends beyond providing excellent service and quality vehicles; we are dedicated to making a positive impact in Amarillo and the surrounding areas. At Street Volkswagen, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years.

