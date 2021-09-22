Broadstep Behavioral Health acquires Coastal Southeastern United Care

Lynn Mason, President & CEO, Broadstep Behavioral Health

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA , USA , September 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadstep Behavioral Health, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and severe persistent mental illness, has acquired Coastal Southeastern United Care. Coastal (CSEUC) is a behavioral health and substance abuse agency providing a wide range of diagnostic and treatment programs in North and South Carolina. Broadstep, a portfolio company of Bain Capital’s Double Impact fund, operates in seven states and is headquartered in Raleigh.

“We are pleased to welcome Coastal team members and the individuals they serve into the Broadstep family,” said Lynn Mason, Broadstep’s President and CEO. “Together, we look forward to addressing the many challenges facing behavioral healthcare and continuing to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Established in 2010 and based in Brunswick County, North Carolina, CSEUC is a Critical Access Behavioral Health Agency providing a continuum of community-based behavioral health and substance abuse services for adults, adolescents, and children. Nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitative Healthcare, CSEUC currently serves ten North Carolina counties (Bladen, Brunswick, Cleveland, Columbus, Gaston, Lincoln, New Hanover, Pender, Robeson, and Scotland), and Dillon County in South Carolina.

“The core values of the Coastal Southeastern United Care team include accountability, integrity, innovation, and commitment to the communities we serve,” said Stacy Williamson, CEO and former co-owner of CSEUC. “Our employees derive their commitment and dedication from years of providing excellent service. We have witnessed clinical outcomes of our services and have seen how they positively impact people’s lives and our communities.”

“Coastal has worked diligently in our communities and within our walls to change perceptions of mental health and to promote understanding and compassion for the individuals we serve,” said Kelly Williamson, former co-owner. “We meet the individuals where they are, assist them to live as independently as possible, reunify with their families, and serve as a resource to fill in the gaps. It’s education. It’s working together.”

The need for increased mental health and substance abuse services is compelling. The latest data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that only half (50.6%) of US youth ages 6-17 with mental health disorders received treatment. The numbers were more discouraging for US adults, with just 44.8% receiving treatment. Furthermore, nearly one in five adults in the US with mental illness experienced co-occurring disorders with substance abuse (9.5 million individuals).

About Broadstep Behavioral Health

Founded in Wisconsin in 1972, Broadstep Behavioral Health provides a continuum of physical, emotional, and mental support for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), mental illness, and co-occurring disorders. Broadstep offers a range of support programs, including residential group homes, specialized schools for children, and vocational and day programs that help foster life skills development and realize social and professional potential. Broadstep Behavioral Health operates in seven states (Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Wisconsin). Visit www.broadstep.com to learn more.

About Bain Capital Double Impact (BCDI)

Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. Applying Bain Capital’s value-added approach to impact investing, BCDI partners with companies to scale their growth and impact to solve critical social problems alongside a financial return. BCDI’s areas of focus are health and wellness, sustainability, and education and workforce development. BCDI was named 2020’s Global Impact Investment Fund of the Year by London-based Private Equity International. Visit www.BainCapitalDoubleImpact.com to learn more.

