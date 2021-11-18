Joan E. Murray's "Called and Chosen for Destiny" Takes You On An In-depth Journey of Self-Discovery
Called and Chosen For Destiny: Knowing and Fulfilling Your Destiny In God
There is not another person like YOU on the planet. No one has your voice print, fingerprint or your footprint. You are a masterpiece created in Christ Jesus for good works. Celebrate YOUR uniqueness.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Called and Chosen for Destiny is a dynamic book written for anyone who has a desperate need to be free from discouragement, disappointment and despair. This thought-provoking book takes readers on a journey of discovery in order to find that they have been called, destined and appointed to accomplish greatness in life through God.
— Joan E. Murray
Featured in WOW! Women of the Word Magazine, Joan E. Murray's book is so compelling it has been used as a Bible study tool locally and internationally, and its messages have been embraced. Joan uses the Word to uncover secrets that will lead readers to the richness of the life they were intended to enjoy - catapulting them out of mediocrity and into great exploits, all the while challenging them to look at where they are in life and showing how to chart a new course to fulfilling the destiny that God intended for them.
Joan E. Murray knew from an early age she was destined for great things. Over the past thirty years she has been passionately teaching the life-changing Word of God in churches, Bible study groups, conferences, seminars and workshops. Her profound faith and her knowledge of the Bible have equipped her to teach, train, counsel and pray for those in need. Her love of God, her compassionate heart, and her desire to see people healed and set free by His power, are her driving force. Joan considers Called and Chosen for Destiny as just another step in the right direction of her calling to teach God's plan and purpose to everyone.
Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an author, international Bible teacher, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aide to those who are struggling in life.
She serves the veterans in Houston, provides annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.
Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV and Destiny TV. Her show, "The Word With Joan Murray Ministries," can be seen on The Now Television Network. Joan has also been featured in various magazines, i.e..Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8.
For more information, please visit www.joanmurrayministries.org, or follow the author on Facebook (Joan Murray or Joan Murray Ministries/Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions); on Instagram (jmmcontactus); and on Twitter (@jmmseedsofhope). You can also visit her YouTube channel, Joan Murray Ministries.
Called and Chosen for Destiny: Knowing And Fulfilling Your Destiny In God
ISBN:978-1-60696-463-7
I Must Pray: A Guide To A Powerful Prayer Life
Publisher: Xulon Press/Salem Media Group
ISBN-10: 9781545609477
ISBN-13: 978-1545609477
Available on jemmuniquegifts.com, joanmurrayministries.org, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, BN.com, Xulon Press, Apple Books and other retailers
###
Linda Crump
Joan Murray Ministries
+1 281-398-2501
linda_c@joanmurrayministries.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Author, Joan E. Murray interview on TCT Network