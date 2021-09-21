Fifth Avenue Top Divorce Firm, Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein Opens Long Island Office And Expands.
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York based matrimonial and divorce law firm Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein (https://www.berkbot.com) is pleased to announce the opening of their new office location at: 666 Old Country Road, Suite 810, Garden City, NY.
"Our new offices will now allow the firm to provide highly skilled legal representation to families in the greater Long Island area" said Partner, Michael Daab. "We chose Garden City for its location and solid reputation for the business community."
Daab (who was previously counsel to the matrimonial law firm of Gassman Baiamonte Gruner, P.C. for over ten years) is a partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein. Daab is a seasoned matrimonial and family law attorney who has been practicing throughout Long Island, New York City, Westchester and Rockland Counties since 1998.
Daab is also a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Bar Association, Family Law Section, and currently serves as Co-Chair of the Amicus Committee. He previously served as Co-Chair of the CLE Committee and as its Tenth Judicial District Representative. He has lectured on a multitude of family law and divorce issues and has participated in the development and presentation of the State Bar's mock trial and litigation programs on custody, finances, orders of protection, depositions, and child support. He served as a panel member for Nassau County Matrimonial Supreme Court Mediation Program and is trained in mediation and Collaborative Law.
Also joining Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein is attorney and partner Allyson Burger (who was a partner at Saltzman Chetkof & Rosenberg LLP). Burger has worked for multiple well-known boutique matrimonial firms in Manhattan and on Long Island assisting in all aspects of matrimonial and family law including high net worth cases, domestic violence, and contested custody matters including non-biological parent standing.
"I am proud to be joining this incredible team," Burger said. "Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein is well known for top-notch and tailor-made client advocacy. We are here to serve the Long Island community, whether their needs are litigation, mediation or collaborative approach-based."
Burger is a member of several bar associations on the national, state, and local levels and is active in the Anti-Defamation League. Ms. Burger is the incumbent Vice President of the Nassau County Women's Bar Association and has served on their Executive Board for the last several years. She was honored by the Women's Bar Association of the State of New York as the "Rising Star" of the Nassau Chapter for the year 2020.
Attorneys Kieth I. Rieger and Joshua L. Rieger (who had one of Garden City's leading divorce firms Rieger, LLP) are also joining Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein. Kieth has been a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, member of the Executive Committee of the NYSBA, Dean of the NAL, member of the NCBA's Board of Directors, and Judiciary Committee and President of the NY Family Law American Inns Court.
Joshua has litigated all aspects of matrimonial litigation including complex custody and financial cases as well as abuse and neglect cases. He has worked pro bono protecting the rights of abused spouses. In 2014, he was selected as a New York Metro Super Lawyer "Rising Star." He is in the forefront of a number of business groups and has been quoted in and published in the LI Business News.
"Josh and I are excited to integrate our boutique style practice into this larger firm which now spans the metropolitan area," Kieth said. "It will enable us to maintain our personalized attention while gaining the strength of the substantial assets of a top matrimonial firm."
About Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP
Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP is a boutique New York divorce law firm located in Manhattan, Westchester, Long Island and New Jersey. We concentrate our practice exclusively in the areas of family and divorce law and we are one of largest and only New York divorce law firm offering all three options for divorce: litigation, collaborative law and mediation.
We have significant experience handling high net worth cases and are skilled at preparing effective prenuptial and postnuptial agreements as well as protecting our clients' property, assets, and interests upon divorce.
Emphasizing comprehensive, compassionate, and cutting-edge service, our New York family law attorneys offer expertise in professional trial advocacy, litigation, negotiation, collaborative law, mediation, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, child custody and support, spousal maintenance, property division, and modifications and enforcement of court orders.
Mark Goldman
