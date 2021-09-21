State Fire Marshal Honored as Mass. Goes 2½ Years without a Child Fire Death 

STOW — Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey was honored by the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) with an award recognizing his leadership and the state’s success in reducing child fire fatalities, which have fallen to zero for two and a half years.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey received the 2021 NASFM President’s Award at the 31st Annual Fire Prevention & Safety Symposium, held last week in Stowe, Vermont. The President’s Award, sponsored by OmniShield Home Safe Network, is an annual award that recognizes outstanding efforts and leadership during the past year.

“To have no children under the age of 18 die in a fire is an amazing accomplishment,” said NASFM Executive Director Jim Narva.

“This is one award that every fire marshal hopes to receive,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “It reflects the combined and tireless efforts of fire educators, fire prevention officers, fire departments across Massachusetts, and the Department of Fire Services. Results like this don’t happen overnight: Through the 26 years of the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.AF.E.) Program, these partners have been helping to raise a fire-safe generation of children.”

In March of last year, for the first time in recorded history, Massachusetts went a full year without losing a child to fire. Last week, the Commonwealth observed 30 consecutive months without such a tragedy. The last fire to claim a child’s life took place on March 16, 2019, in Pittsfield.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey’s leadership and commitment to fire prevention & life safety do not stop there, NASFM leadership said: he has been a key contributor to many NASFM initiatives including the NASFM Construction Site Fire safety program and currently represents NASFM on committees with the National Fire Prevention Association and FM Global and is an active participant in the NASFM Model Codes Committee.

“We chose to recognize Chief Ostroskey because of his outstanding dedication to life safety,” continued Narva. “I’m proud to announce his selection as the 2021 recipient of the NASFM President’s Award.”

About NASFM: “50 States – One Strong Voice for Fire Prevention”

The principal membership of NASFM comprises the senior fire officials in the United States and their top deputies. The primary mission of the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) is to protect human life, property, and the environment from fire and related hazards. A secondary mission is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of State Fire Marshals’ operations. In addition to its principal membership, NASFM has several categories of membership to allow companies, associations, academic and research institutions, and individuals who support NASFM’s mission to contribute in meaningful ways. Learn more about NASFM and its issues at www.firemarshals.org.

Photo:

Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey (center) received the National Association of State Fire Marshals’ President’s Award at the 31st Annual Fire Prevention & Safety Symposium on Sept. 14. Pictured with him are Chris Roberts, president of Global Health & Safety (left), and Florida State Fire Marshal Julius Halas, NASFM president (right).

