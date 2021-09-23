Submit Release
Fluoramics’ LOX-8® Paste Qualified by Global Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) Equipment Manufacturer

WINONA, MINNESOTA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics’ LOX-8® Paste thread sealant was recently qualified and specified for use by another global equipment manufacturer servicing all levels of liquid natural gas (LNG) applications.

LOX-8 Paste is engineered for use in applications with aggressive chemicals such as liquid natural gas, oxygen, and chlorine. It is also the sealant of choice for sealing threads in extreme high/low pressure situations and temperatures as low as -400° F. This manufacturer uses LOX-8 Paste with threaded connections in their liquid natural gas systems at approximately -260°F, 250 psi.

“The qualification process included extensive testing and has taken years to complete,” said Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics. “LOX-8 Paste is now being used in every phase of the liquid natural gas supply chain, including on-board vehicle fueling systems. We are proud to be selected as their sealant supplier.”

Fluoramics, Inc. is a solutions provider engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com.

Lox-8 Paste Product Overview

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.