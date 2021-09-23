Digital Signage and Content Engagement Provider Acquired to Enhance Technology Stack
Nashville-based Uniguest acquires UCView to expand its solutions across its served industries
The tech stack & customer base are similar to our Tripleplay division & will be a complementary fit...We look forward to continuing to offer our customers the best in engagement tech & 24/7 support.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading digital engagement technology provider, Uniguest, announced today the acquisition of UCView, a market leader in engagement technology with a focus on digital signage and IPTV.
— Jeff Hiscox
UCView will merge into Tripleplay, Uniguest’s digital signage and IPTV division, but will continue to serve its customers across stadiums, corporations, education, retail, and other industries. UCView’s international headquarters is based in Northridge, CA, outside of Los Angeles.
What sets UCView apart from its competitors is its scalability, ease of use, and ability to be installed as a cloud solution or on local servers, making it a practical option for any business, no matter how big or small. The hardware agnostic solution offers standard digital signage features, in addition to content automations, real-time player communication, smart TV support, API integrations, and IPTV solutions.
This marks the third acquisition announcement made by Uniguest in 2021. The company acquired digital signage provider JANUS Displays in February of this year followed by the acquisition of Sagely in May, a senior living software technology provider.
“Adding UCView to the portfolio is an exciting next step in the growth of our company,” Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said. “The technology stack and customer base are similar to our Tripleplay division and will be a complementary fit into our organization. We look forward to continuing to offer our customers the best in digital engagement technology and 24/7 support.”
Guy Avital, UCView founder and CEO, will stay on after the acquisition as EVP of UCView, “When I founded UCView in 2006, I had a vision of engaging my customer’s customers in innovative and exciting new ways. After meeting the Uniguest team, I knew that joining forces would allow UCView to elevate our technology to the next level, providing our customers with even more cutting-edge solutions.”
###
About Uniguest:
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports, entertainment, retail, education, corporate and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 78. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. The Uniguest family incorporates the Tripleplay, Touchtown, and JANUS Displays technology and teams. www.uniguest.com
About UCView:
UCView is a leading provider of digital signage and content management software with its international headquarters based in Northridge, CA, USA.
Founded in 2010, UCView saw an early need for engaged digital signage and has continued to evolve to offer state-of-the art signage products, gaining wide acclaim from customers and analysts.
UCView provides digital signage content that offers both SaaS and servers-based options. The software is quick and easy to deploy, intuitive, and can be utilized for any business, no matter how big or small. With more than 15,000 assets in the field, UCView has finetuned the convergence of digital display owners, advertisers, and consumers across stadiums, education, retail, corporate, and healthcare industries.
For more information, please visit UCView.com.
Stephanie Scott
Uniguest
stephanie.scott@uniguest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn